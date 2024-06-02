Hirono leads effort to eliminate copays for Native Hawaiian veterans

Members of Congress representing Hawaiʻi met with Native Hawaiian veterans this week to discuss VA care. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, held a roundtable with Native Hawaiian veterans to discuss their priorities, ways to ensure continued access to care, and the need for more peer support from other veterans.

At the roundtable, she announced the introduction of the Parity for Native Hawaiian Veterans Act, legislation she is introducing with Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Representatives Jill Tokuda (D-HI) and Ed Case (D-HI) to improve the affordability of health care services for Native Hawaiian veterans.

Among other things, the bill would eliminate copays for Native Hawaiian veterans for care received through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and would enable Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems to seek direct reimbursement from VA for care provided to Native Hawaiian veterans.

In 2023, copays were eliminated for American Indian and Alaska Native veterans receiving health care and urgent care through VA. Additionally, Indian Health Service (IHS)/Tribal Health Programs or IHS-funded Urban Indian Organizations providing care to eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans are currently able to seek direct reimbursement from the VA for care rendered.

“After serving our country with bravery and honor, Native Hawaiian veterans deserve access to quality, affordable health care that is tailored to the unique culture and needs of our state,” said Hirono. “The Parity for Native Hawaiian Veterans Act would improve the affordability health care services by eliminating copays for VA care and allowing Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems to receive reimbursement for care provided to Native Hawaiian vets. This legislation would finally create parity for Native Hawaiian veterans, in alignment with benefits that American Indian and Alaska Native veterans already receive. I’m proud to lead the introduction of this bill, in gratitude to Native Hawaiian veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

The bill would also change the statutory definition of Native Hawaiian under Title 38, United States Code, to better reflect the current relationship VA has with Native Hawaiian veterans.