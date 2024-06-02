Maui News
No tsunami after 3.8 magnitude earthquake at summit region of Kilauea volcano
There is no tsunami expected following a 3.8 magnitude (preliminary 4.2) earthquake reported at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected; however, some areas may have experienced shaking.
The earthquake was located:
- 7.6 km (4.7 mi) SSW of Volcano, Hawaii
- 38.9 km (24.1 mi) SW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii
- 42.7 km (26.5 mi) SSW of Hilo, Hawaii
- 81.6 km (50.6 mi) ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
- 344.0 km (213.3 mi) SE of Honolulu, Hawaii
