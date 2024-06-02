No tsunami after 3.8 magnitude earthquake at summit region of Kilauea volcano

There is no tsunami expected following a 3.8 magnitude (preliminary 4.2) earthquake reported at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected; however, some areas may have experienced shaking.

The earthquake was located:

7.6 km (4.7 mi) SSW of Volcano, Hawaii

38.9 km (24.1 mi) SW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii

42.7 km (26.5 mi) SSW of Hilo, Hawaii

81.6 km (50.6 mi) ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

344.0 km (213.3 mi) SE of Honolulu, Hawaii

June 2, 2024 Kīlauea earthquake. PC: USGS/HVO