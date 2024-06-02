Maui News

No tsunami after 3.8 magnitude earthquake at summit region of Kilauea volcano

June 2, 2024, 9:35 PM HST
* Updated June 2, 9:38 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

There is no tsunami expected following a 3.8 magnitude (preliminary 4.2) earthquake reported at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected; however, some areas may have experienced shaking.

The earthquake was located:

  • 7.6 km (4.7 mi) SSW of Volcano, Hawaii
  • 38.9 km (24.1 mi) SW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii
  • 42.7 km (26.5 mi) SSW of Hilo, Hawaii
  • 81.6 km (50.6 mi) ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  • 344.0 km (213.3 mi) SE of Honolulu, Hawaii
June 2, 2024 Kīlauea earthquake. PC: USGS/HVO

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments