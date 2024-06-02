Summer reading challenge is a celebration of storytelling

Hawai‘i public libraries are encouraging people to join a celebration of stories, or Moʻolelo, this summer. PC: Hawai‘i State Public Library System

Hawai‘i’s Public Libraries invite readers of all ages to join a celebration of the rich and varied stories that shape our communities with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge “E Heluhelu Kākou – Moʻolelo.”

From June 1 to July 31, readers can earn an entry to the lucky grand prize drawing for four round trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies by logging at least one hour of reading each week.

The Summer Reading Challenge will kick-off on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hawai‘i State Library (main branch on South King Street) where storytelling will be celebrated through diverse mediums such as writing, art, dance and music.

Libraries across the state have events planned for all ages through the summer to celebrate our stories. View a list of upcoming events on the HSPLS Events Calendar.

“Participants can build lasting memories and connections through shared reading experiences,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “In previous challenges, families and friends have enjoyed the opportunity to participate together, fostering a love for reading across generations. Through this program, we aim to both encourage reading and foster a sense of community among our patrons.”

The 2024 Summer Reading Challenge sponsors are: Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i, Alaska Airlines, McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawai‘i, Pizza Hut Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union, and local Friends of the Library chapters.

For more information on how to join the Summer Reading Challenge and unlock the magic of our collective mo‘olelo, visit librarieshawaii.org/summerreading.