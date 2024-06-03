Hawai‘i National Guard to conduct active-shooter and hazmat drills on four islands, including Maui on June 5

The 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, a specialized unit of the Hawaiʻi National Guard, will be coordinating hazmat and active-shooter drills, in coordination with Department of Education and county first responders, this week.

Five states have sent National Guard specialists to participate in these training events: Utah, Washington D.C., Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. As well as some members from Hawaiʻi’s Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package unit.

The public is not invited to the training events; however, the Hawaiʻi National Guard wants to ensure that the public is made aware of the training and that all training-site activities are not real-world events.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024- Hawaiʻi Island

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Where: Waiākea High School (no students)

Who: Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaiʻi Police Department and Waiākea High School

When: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Why: To exercise response to active-shooter and hazmat incident, blanks being fired

Wednesday, June 5, 2024- Maui

Where: Kūlanihākoʻi High School (no students)

Who: Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, Maui Police Department and Kūlanihākoʻi High School

When: 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Why: To exercise response to active-shooter and hazmat incident, blanks being fired

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday, June 6, 2024- Oʻahu

Where: Kalaeloa, Hawaiʻi Army National Guard property (off Enterprise Ave.)

Who: Honolulu Fire Department

When: 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Why: To exercise response to hazmat incident

Friday, June 7, 2024- Kauaʻi

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Where: Port Allen (ʻEleʻele Road)

Who: Kauaʻi Fire Department, Kauaʻi Police Department, US Coast Guard, and Pacific Missile Range Facility Spill Response Team

When: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Why: To exercise response to active-shooter and hazmat incident