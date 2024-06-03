Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 04, 2024

June 3, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:27 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 11:40 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:26 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extended run of southerly swell will continue this week and almost certainly through mid June. The current south-southwest swell is peaking, leading to surf near the High Surf Advisory level. This swell will gradually decline Tuesday into Thursday, followed by a reinforcing south-southwest swell late Thursday and Friday that will produce south shore surf around seasonal average. As this swell lowers, a larger swell will move through during the weekend, boosting surf around the advisory level Sunday and Monday. A potentially larger swell is looking increasingly likely to push surf well above the advisory level late next week. 


A small northwest swell building today will peak late tonight and Tuesday, then linger into Thursday. A small short-period north- northwest swell should follow later in the week. The fresh to strong trade wind flow is producing elevated and rough surf along eastern shores. As trade winds decline Wednesday through Friday, east shore surf will decline well below seasonal average, then remain small through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




