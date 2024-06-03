Pacific Whale Foundation hosts World Ocean Day ‘For Da Keiki’ on June 8

PWF prepares a free event on World Ocean Day. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) has announced a free community event for kids and families on this year’s World Ocean Day.

The PWF Education Team will have fun, educational games, a face painter and live music. There will also be raffled prizes from local businesses, toys and PacWhale ecotour vouchers.

Catch all of the action at the Māʻalaea Harbor Shops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Parking is free for kamaʻāina in the Maui Ocean Center and Maʻalaea Harbor Shops parking lot. Make sure to follow instructions on the signage located throughout the lot.

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, The Digital Bus, Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership will be attending.

PWF will have childcare resources available.

For more information, visit www.pacificwhale.org or contact [email protected].