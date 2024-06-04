126 Molokaʻi students participate in STEM Day

STEMworks on Molokaʻi. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

Maui Economic Development Board STEMworks™ team members and local STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experts traveled to Molokaʻi on May 22 to lead STEM Day activities for Kaunakakai Elementary School and Molokaʻi Middle School students. The event occupied an entire school day, with hands-on activities utilizing a wide variety of technology tools. In total, 126 students participated.

In a session on artificial intelligence (AI), students learned how to use AI to design their own books and generate images using original story ideas. This was led by Gabrial Yanagihara, an AI consultant and e-sports coach with Iolani School. One student shared, “I loved designing stories,” adding that she would like to be an artist and author when she grows up.

Another session on recognizing signs of stroke used 3D pens to help students visualize the anatomy of the brain and was led by Cassandra Saranillio, the stroke program manager with Maui Health. A student explained, “My favorite was when we got to trace the brain with 3D doodlers…I want to be a doctor when I grow up so if there is an emergency and I don’t have a phone on me, I’ll know what to do.” Saranillio helped the students memorize the signs of stroke using the acronym, BEFAST: Balance issues, Eyesight issues, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, and Time to call 911.

Anna Sikkink, the STEMworks computer science specialist, led a session using virtual reality (VR) headsets to teach students about astronomy and Hawaiian history: “This immersive experience puts students on board the sailing canoe Hōkūleʻa under a clear night sky, where they can highlight constellations and the Hawaiian starlines, and observe how the stars rise and set relative to the Hawaiian star compass.” More information about the Kilo Hōkū VR application used during the activity can be found at kilohokuvr.com.

Joseph Abraham, a Maui-based game developer and artist, introduced the students to the basics of game design. They were able to design videogames of their own using RPG Maker. Computer programming was also covered by Daniel Valente, an IT specialist and computer programmer with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Students learned the basics of coding using a free online program, Scratch.MIT.edu, which can be used to create animations and games.

STEMworks also offers free afterschool programming to middle school students across Maui County, including Molokaʻi Middle School, through its STEMworks AFTERschool program. For more information about STEMworks, visit https://www.facebook.com/STEMworksHI/ or https://www.instagram.com/stemworks/.

STEMworks is a program of Maui Economic Development Board, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1982 with a mission to diversify Maui County’s economy, building pathways to innovation, jobs, and opportunity for Maui residents.