Castle Hospitality Group names general manager at Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort on Maui

Castle Hospitality Group has named Ravi Pandey as General Manager of Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort and its two homeowner associations. He will be responsible for all AOAO operations as well as the Castle rental program. He will also ensure guest and homeowner satisfaction and coordinate operations and guest services, including housekeeping, maintenance and repairs.

Ravi Pandey was named General Manager of Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort. PC: courtesy

“We’re pleased to welcome Ravi to the Castle team, with his West Maui experience and knowledge of the industry,” said Castle Hospitality Group President & CEO Matt Bailey. “We are confident in his ability to uphold our commitment to provide excellent service to both our guests and homeowners.”

Most recently, Pandey served as the AOAO Residential Manager at the Montage Kapalua Bay, where he rose through the ranks in several managerial capacities. He also previously held guest services positions with Target, Kohola Brewery and Sherman-Williams Paints. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and sports studies from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Just steps from the beach, the Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort offers 50 recently renovated one-bedroom and studio accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens, private lanai and air-conditioning. On-site amenities include two freshwater swimming pools, landscaped gardens, gas barbecues, outdoor seating areas, and direct access to Nāpili Bay.

