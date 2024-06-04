DLNR sends open letter to the cruise ship industry putting vessels ‘on notice’

Nāpali Coast. PC: File courtesy DLNR.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued an open letter to the cruise ship industry putting the vessels “on notice” that they will be closely monitored by the community to ensure compliance with state laws.

The letter comes amid complaints alleging a Celebrity Cruise Line ship carrying more than 50 passengers, was traveling within 3,000 feet of the shoreline. A DLNR investigation failed to find definitive evidence that the Celebrity Edge violated any state rules while traversing Kauai’s Nāpali Coast last month, even though photos appeared to show the ship was indeed much closer to shore.

The area is highly protected and valued for its natural beauty and cultural significance. State officials say that while they value the industry’s contributions to the economy, the mission of DLNR remains to ensure the protection of Hawaii’s cultural and natural resources now and in perpetuity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department urged the industry to conduct operations in compliance with “not only the letter of the law, but in the spirit of Aloha.”

PC: DLNR