Kamalei Kawaʻa to sing at homecoming show on Friday

June 4, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
Kamalei Kawaʻa. Courtesy photo.

The Grand Wailea has announced the first Homecoming Performance of Maui-native singer-songwriter, Kamalei Kawaʻa, a Grammy nominee and top-20 contestant on Season 25 of NBC’s “The Voice”. The concert will be held on the Grand Wailea’s Molokini Garden on Friday, June 7 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Kawaʻa’s musical journey began with the formation of the reggae group Righteous Youth and later flourished as the former band leader of Nā Wai ʻEhā in the realm of Hawaiian music. Today, Kawaʻa continues to spread the spirit of aloha for Hawaiʻi and its culture worldwide, sharing his passion for music.

Doors open for the all-ages event at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. General admission or VIP tickets are available at grandwailea.com/events. Tickets start at $40.

