The Sentry raises record $735,694 for the Maui community in 2024

The Sentry, alongside representatives from Sentry Insurance, announced today that more than a dozen Maui nonprofit organizations benefitted from the 2024 event, which generated $735,694 in charitable funds. This marks the largest charitable donation to local organizations since the event moved to Maui in 1999.

Tournament officials, nonprofit representatives and volunteers joined Sentry Insurance Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Stephanie Smith to announce the record contribution during a reception hosted at Lahainaluna High School, one of the tournament’s official charitable beneficiaries.

With this year’s donation, the tournament has now generated more than $9 million for island charities since it moved to Maui.

As part of their relationship with the tournament, the below designated beneficiaries assisted with providing volunteers, donating equipment, supplies and more:

Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council

Hale Makua Health Services

J. Walter Cameron Center

Ka Lima O Maui

Lahainaluna High School Foundation

Lahaina Jr. Golf

“Since Sentry became the title sponsor in 2017, we’ve formed a deep bond with the people of Maui, and the island has become family to us,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry Insurance Chairman and CEO in a news release. “These relationships helped us respond quickly after the wildfires last year with $2 million in relief support. It’s gratifying to add to that with a record-breaking donation from The Sentry, which will further aid many wonderful nonprofits on the island. We’re committed to standing by our Maui ʻohana as it rebuilds and to seeing the tournament continue to evolve and deepen its support of the Maui community.”

The Sentry was staged more than five months after the devastating fires in nearby Lahaina. Organizers say the event remained committed to supporting the community that has graciously hosted the PGA TOUR for the last 26 years. Amidst the tragedy, The Sentry and the PGA TOUR used its platforms to ensure continued awareness, community service, fundraising and economic impact for the Valley Isle.

“There is no other organization in sport which rallies around those in need like the PGA TOUR,” said Max Novena, Executive Director of The Sentry. “The unwavering resilience and optimism displayed by the remarkable people of this community is truly inspiring. As Lahaina continues down its path of recovery and rebuilding, we are deeply committed to supporting West Maui in numerous significant ways for years to come.”

In show of support for Lahaina Town and the West Maui community, several PGA TOUR players supported fundraising initiatives during the week of The Sentry. These efforts included, but were not limited to:

Collin Morikawa volunteering at Hua Momona Farms and making financial donations.

Xander Schauffele hosting a junior clinic and partnering with Hawaiian Host Group on financial donations.

Patrick Cantlay working with First Responders Children’s Foundation on a fundraising campaign.

Tony Finau hosting a golf outing with proceeds benefitting local nonprofits.

Rickie Fowler collaborating with Cobra Puma Golf on a Lahaina hat with proceeds directed to the Maui United Way.

Serving as the event’s title sponsor since 2018, Sentry Insurance also undersc its commitment to the community through financial contributions to Maui nonprofits totaling more than $2 million for direct fire relief, including Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank, University of Hawai’i Maui College, and Boys & Girls Club of Maui. Half of the donations raised were directed toward the Maui United Way for the Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative, which provides mental health resources to children who have lived through Maui’s fires.

Sentry’s support of the “Aloha Friday” tournament tradition helped grow the overall charitable impact number. During Aloha Friday, PGA TOUR players can earn additional charitable dollars for on-island charities, contributed by Sentry Insurance Foundation, by wearing Aloha print hats, shirts, pants or shoes.

Additional local nonprofits also benefitted from the tournament including HSJGA/First Tee of Hawai’i, Maui Junior Golf, Friends of Pu’u Kukui Watershed, Grow Some Good in partnership with Merriman’s Kapalua, Hua Momona Farms, Hui O Wa’a Kaula, Kapalua Maui Charities, Kumulani Chapel, University of Hawai’i-Maui College, Maui Striker Soccer Club, Maui Preparatory Academy, and Maui United Way.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry will feature one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR. For information about the 2025 event, visit TheSentry.com.