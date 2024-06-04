Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held in Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium

Lahaina Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting. File PC: County of Maui

Residents are invited to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will report on the status of debris clearing, the County of Maui will provide an update on the Recovery Permit Center, and representatives of the Kakoʻo Maui center operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will offer information on its programs.

The meeting is moving back to the gymnasium this Wednesday due to the social hall being used for another function.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. The meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.