Maui News

Kula woman suffers minor burns in accidental home fire

June 5, 2024, 11:39 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Structure fire on Polipoli Road in Kula. (6.4.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

A 78-yea-old woman was displaced during an accidental house fire in Kula on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 4:24 p.m. on June 4, at a home on Polipoli Road. The woman suffered minor burns and was treated on scene by Medics, fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find a single family residence fully engulfed with fire, according to department reports. Personnel confirmed occupants were out, and worked on fire control and extinguishment.

The fire caused an estimated $46,300 in damage to the structure and an unknown dollar amount in damages to its contents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire officials declared the blaze extinguished at 6:30 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 13, Engine 5 and Tanker 10.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments