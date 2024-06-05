Kula woman suffers minor burns in accidental home fire
A 78-yea-old woman was displaced during an accidental house fire in Kula on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 4:24 p.m. on June 4, at a home on Polipoli Road. The woman suffered minor burns and was treated on scene by Medics, fire officials said.
Crews arrived to find a single family residence fully engulfed with fire, according to department reports. Personnel confirmed occupants were out, and worked on fire control and extinguishment.
The fire caused an estimated $46,300 in damage to the structure and an unknown dollar amount in damages to its contents.
Fire officials declared the blaze extinguished at 6:30 p.m.
Responding units included: Engine 13, Engine 5 and Tanker 10.