Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces 2024 Scholarship Award recipients

2024 Scholarship Awardees. PC: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

A total of 21 students within the Maui Filipino community have been announced as recipients of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 2024 Scholarship Awards. The scholars will receive at least $1,000 to support their pursuit of higher education.

The scholarship recipients will be awarded their scholarship checks during the Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards, sponsored by the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel’s Ballroom.

2024 Scholarship Award Recipients:

Bernadette Acaso — Bernadette graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Danilo and Nila Acaso. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in environmental engineering.

Haylie Aggasid — Haylie graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Donnabeth Pascua. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.

Carla Agrade — Carla graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Carlito Agrade. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Keith Baniqued — Keith graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Monet Baniqued. He will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in comprehensive medical imaging.

Jhanessty Bautista — Jhanessty graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Vanessa Bautista. She will be attending Washington State University to pursue a degree in speech and hearing sciences.

Tierra Bueno-Moniz — Tierra is a current student at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pursuing a degree in nursing.

Cheira Cappal — Cheira graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Emerson and Cheryl Cappal. She will be attending Portland State University to pursue a degree in business management.

Judy Dela Cruz — Judy graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Marivic and Judy Dela Cruz. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in digital cinema.

Rob Gonzales — Rob graduated from St. Anthony High School and is the son of Midea Gonzales. He will be attending the University of Notre Dame to pursue a degree in physics in medicine.

Jasmine Lagazo — Jasmine graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Russell and Marifel Lagazo. She will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in nursing.

Roxelle Magliba — Roxelle graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Rolex and Grace Magliba. She will be attending Seattle Central Community College to pursue a degree in nursing.

Criselle Pacubas — Criselle graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Mary Jane Pacubas. She will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in nursing.

Arjei Paet — Arjei graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Roger and Mary Jane Velasco Paet. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.

Sienna Racoma — Sienna graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jojo and Lorly Mar Racoma. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to pursue a degree in general creative media.

Edgar Ramones — Edgar graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Edgar and Rodalyn Ramones. He will be attending St. Martin’s University to pursue a degree in engineering.

Noah Santiago — Noah graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Gilbert and Mary Grace Santiago. He will be attending Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in applied business information systems.

Ethan Sim — Ethan graduated from Kīhei Charter High School and is the son of John and Hayde Sim. He will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in accounting.

Elizabeth Thomas — Elizabeth graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jeffrey and Marina Thomas. She will be attending the Chaminade University of Honolulu to pursue a degree in psychology.

Jaimie Tirona — Jaimie graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Jorge and Marga Tirona. She will be attending Long Island University to pursue a degree in fine arts/design.

Jhenie Yuro — Jhenie graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Julius and Winnie Yuro. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to pursue a degree in pre-nursing.

Zoe Zane — Zoe graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jeremy and Darryl Zane. She will be attending the University of Southern California to pursue a degree in psychology.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to supporting the educational and professional aspirations of the Filipino community on Maui. Through its scholarship program, the Foundation aims to empower students to achieve their academic goals and contribute positively to their communities.

The Foundation, in collaboration with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, invites individuals and organizations to participate in the Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards through admission tickets, sponsorship packages, and advertising opportunities. Dinner tickets are available for purchase by visiting the website www.mauifilipinochamber.com.