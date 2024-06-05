Maui Humane Society pays tribute to Maui firefighters and rescuers in 2025 calendar

PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society’s 2025 calendar will pay tribute to the courageous Maui firefighters and rescuers who bravely faced the devastating Lahaina wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023.

An auction for pet participation opened on Monday, with the top 25 highest bids earning a spot in a special photoshoot with Maui’s firefighters to advance to the voting stage for calendar inclusion.

Once voting begins in August, animal lovers will vote for their favorite pet/firefighter duos, and the top 12 competitors will be included in the final calendar. The coveted cover photo will be separately auctioned and won’t partake in the voting process.

The calendar is a special collaboration with Hawaii Fire Fighter’s Association, and the partnership hopes to raise awareness for the needs of Maui’s animals.

The Maui Humane Society rescued and cared for more than 880 animals, and worked to reunite them with their ‘ohana or adopt them to new families following the Aug. 2023 wildfires, according to the organization. “Simultaneously, Maui’s firefighters fought the blazes, risking their lives to protect communities. These collective efforts, alongside lifeguards, and other first responders and volunteers, saved human and animal lives, and showcased the importance of community solidarity during crises,” according to the MHS website.

More information is available at: mauihumanesociety.org/2025calendar