President Biden amends Hawaiʻi Disaster Declaration increasing federal cost share for Maui wildfire recovery

President Joe Biden pledged federal help with hardening Maui’s power grid when he visited Lahaina on Aug. 21. During his visit, the president and First Lady Jill Biden took part in a blessing with Hawaiian elders along Front Street in Lahaina. File PC: Cammy Clark (8.21.23)

President Joe Biden announced that he has made additional disaster assistance available to the State of Hawai‘i following the Maui fires, increasing the federal cost share for federal assistance to 100% for an additional 90-day period.

The amended disaster declaration authorizes an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency protective measures undertaken in the State of Hawaiʻi as a result of wildfires and high winds during the period of Aug. 8 to Sept. 30, 2023.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee said, “This extension means tremendous savings for the state. By covering the full cost of recovery efforts for another three months, the federal government will help the West Maui community rebuild and save the state and county millions of dollars in non-federal matching funds,” said Schatz. “We will keep working as hard as we can to help to bring more federal resources to help restore Lahaina.”