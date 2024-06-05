Sacred Hearts School open enrollment and tuition assistance available for 2024-2025 school year at new Kāʻanapali Campus

Artist rendering of the Sacred Hearts School campus in Kāʻanapali, Maui. Rendering by MCYIA Interior Architecture and Design

Sacred Hearts School is accepting applications for enrollment and financial aid for the 2024-2025 school year at its new campus located at 2530 Kekaʻa Drive in Kāʻanapali, Maui. The school will provide classroom education for its Early Learning Center through 8th grade, as well as a High School Virtual program with in-person facilitation.

To help families learn more about the school, an Enrollment Open House will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this event, interested families can visit the campus, talk to school administrators, and learn about enrollment and tuition assistance.

Sacred Hearts School Principal Tonata Lolesio said, “At Sacred Hearts School, we are committed to providing not only an exceptional education, but also a nurturing environment where each child can thrive. Our mission is to ensure that every student receives a top-tier education that integrates both faith and academics, fostering their long-term development, well-being, and success. The generosity of our donors, through the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation, enables us to offer tuition assistance to all students, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to flourish academically and spiritually, regardless of their financial situation.”

Through its Compassionate Hearts Tuition Assistance program, students attending Sacred Hearts School during the 2024-2025 school year will receive financial assistance based on need and available funds. Financial aid is not a loan and thus does not require repayment.

Following the devastating wildfire on Aug. 8, which caused significant damage to the Sacred Hearts School at Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina, the school initially relocated to Kapalua. This fall, they will be relocating to their new Kāʻanapali campus. This expansive 4.5-acre property, with 2.5 acres designated specifically for the school, will offer an exceptional educational experience for all students. The campus features 13 air-conditioned classrooms housed within three existing buildings, outdoor dining areas, air-conditioned restroom facilities, expansive grass play areas, and a half-court basketball/pickleball/volleyball court, providing an optimal learning and recreational environment for students.

This fall, Sacred Hearts School will also bring back their Early Learning Center (ELC). “Prior to the Lahaina wildfire, we had an excellent ELC program that was filled to capacity with a waiting list,” said Lolesio. “After the wildfire, we had hoped to bring back our ELC, but were not able to. This had a big impact on us and our ELC community. When we were looking at various locations for our new campus, it was important to find a location that would offer the same safe and caring learning environment for our ELC students. With many of West Maui’s ELCs closed due to the wildfire, there is a real need for this. Our new campus is centrally located and the perfect place to restart our ELC program.”

Slots for the Sacred Hearts School ELC program are filling fast and parents are encouraged to submit an application. As in the past, Lolesio expects its ELC to be filled to capacity by the time the new school year begins.

The Kāʻanapali campus will serve as the school’s home until the destroyed buildings at their Lahaina location (239 Dickenson Street) can be rebuilt.

For more information and to register for the fall 2024-2025 school year, visit www.sasmaui.org. If interested in attending the Enrollment Open House on Saturday, June 15, email admin@shsmaui.org.