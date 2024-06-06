2024 Kamehameha Day Parade returns to Kaʻahumanu Ave. on June 15

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade. File photo courtesy.

The 2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Due to the recent fires in Lahaina, this year’s commemoration has been relocated to Central Maui. The parade will proceed down Ka‘ahumanu Ave. and conclude at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

“Ka‘ahumanu Ave. is actually the original parade route,” said Daryl Fujiwara, coordinator. “It’s bittersweet to have the parade return to Central Maui under these circumstances, but our parade committee is hopeful that this move will share the parade and ho‘olaule‘a with more of Maui.”

“As our center bears the name of Kamehameha ‘Ekahi’s most powerful and favorite wife, Ka‘ahumanu, we take this event and all that it means very seriously and welcome the festivities to the center,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We look forward to seeing everyone learn about the Kamehameha dynasty and enjoy the entertainment.”

The Ho‘olaule‘a will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center featuring hands-on activities, exhibits and entertainment. Performers include Reiko Fukino, Namaka Pauole and friends, Hālau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, the award-winning Ho‘okena, and Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna, among others.

“Our 2024 Parade Grand Marshal is Lahaina Strong,” shared Daryl Fujiwara. “Our committee would like to honor the resilience and spirit of the Lahaina community in the aftermath of the devastating fires. This recognition would celebrate their strength and unity during challenging times, serving as an inspiration to all. It highlights the community’s ability to come together and rebuild, embodying the essence of the Nā Kamehameha celebrations.”

Our 2024 Pā‘ū Court

Hawaiʻi Island Princess – Melani Malia Pali-Kaneakua

Molokaʻi Princess – Daphne Emmalani Kuʻuleialoha Lukela

Lānaʻi Princess – Tiara “Tia” Elizabeth Perdido Ampong

Kahoʻolawe Princess – Victoria Ann Noelani Keawe-Aiko

Oʻahu Princess – Shanamarae Aheong

Niʻihau Princess – Eden Healanieimiahilinaʻiikapono Kanekoa

Maui Princess – Tiare J. Weiss

Kauaʻi Princess – Mālie Kahulilipūlama Kahaleauahi-Cockett

Mahalo to our Roving Marshals: Peter Klein, Kathleen Birmingham, and Garrett Montalvo; Supporter: Circle M Ranch; Committee: Kimo Lum, Gena Lay Rickard, Kathleen Birmingham, and Moanikeala Whittle-Wagner, Maui Commissioner

Organizers are seeking volunteers for the parade. Interested organizations should email sfdhawaii@gmail.com.

Commentary stations along Ka‘ahumanu Ave. will be posted at the intersections of Mahalani St., Papa Ave., S. Wakea St., and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Road closure notice: Ka‘ahumanu Ave. will be closed Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Lunalilo Street to Kahului Beach Road.

Organizers gave special thanks to the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Kilohana by CNHA, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Lele Aloha, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5FM, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club, Lokahi Pacific and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.