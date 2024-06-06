County Water Department launches ‘Don’t Waste a Drop’ conservation campaign

County of Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) is kicking off water conservation campaign “Don’t Waste a Drop” to help mitigate the impacts of drought on water supply.

With portions of Maui County in moderate to severe drought and the dry summer months arriving, DWS is urging everyone to take the “Don’t Waste a Drop” challenge by evaluating water use habits and finding ways to implement long-term water conservation practices.

“Water resources are already strained in Upcountry and West Maui, and during the dry, hot summer months, water demand is typically higher, so we need all residents and visitors alike, in every part of the island, to be extra mindful of their water use,” said County Director of Water Supply John Stufflebean.

This year, DWS is collaborating with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization and the Hawaiʻi Drought Council to bolster water conservation efforts through the statewide Wildfire & Drought Lookout campaign.

As the County and the state emerge from the most devastating wildfires in Hawaiʻi’s history, the groups are encouraging residents to reduce fire fuel by creating a defensible space around properties. Planting native, drought-tolerant plants using xeriscaping principles can help protect property from wildfire ignition and reduce irrigation needs.

Other ways to conserve water includes less frequent vehicle washings, watering the yard for shorter periods before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m., checking for and fixing water leaks, and installing more efficient, low-flow water fixtures. Also, DWS provides free low-flow fixtures and offers a free ultralow-flow toilet to qualifying customers.

Water conservation programs and tools for residential and commercial water users are available on the DWS website waterresources.mauicounty.gov and will be featured in newspapers, radio and other media throughout the “Don’t Waste a Drop” campaign this summer.

“Don’t Waste a Drop” participants are encouraged to share how they reduced water use this summer by emailing DWS at Water.Resources@mauicounty.gov.