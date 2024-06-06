Hawaiian Airlines announces launch of international Globetrotter Sale

Hawaiian Airlines Fukuoka service. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines is making it easy for US travelers to take an international trip this summer and beyond with a new Globetrotter sale launched today. The sale offers discounted fares for travel from Honolulu to Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and the Cook Islands.

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Auckland, New Zealand (AKL)

Travel Dates: Dec. 4, 2024 to March 3, 2025

Main Cabin: $549 one-way

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Fukuoka, Japan (FUK)

Travel Dates: June 16, 2024 to July 21, 2024

Main Cabin: $599 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Tokyo-Narita Airport, Japan (NRT)

Travel Dates: June 24, 2024 to July 8, 2024

Main Cabin: $669 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Tokyo-Haneda Airport, Japan (HND)

Travel Dates: June 18, 2024 to July 16, 2024

Main Cabin: $759 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Osaka, Japan (KIX)

Travel Dates: June 25, 2024 to July 16, 2024

Main Cabin: $839 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Rarotonga, Cook Islands (RAR)

Travel Dates: July 6, 2024 to Sept. 28, 2024

Main Cabin: $846 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Seoul-Incheon, South Korea (ICN)

Travel Dates: Aug. 19, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2024

Main Cabin: $879 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Papeete, French Polynesia (PPT)

Travel Dates: Nov. 16, 2024 to Dec. 21, 2024

Main Cabin: $949 roundtrip

From/To: Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Sydney, Australia (SYD)

Travel Dates: July 25, 2024 to Sept. 14, 2024

Main Cabin: $1,399 roundtrip

Hawaiian Airlines notes: Not all flights operate daily. Fares may not be available over all dates, and fares on some dates may be higher. The number of seats available in this fare class during the travel period shown are limited and may change at any time without notice. Fares include government taxes and fees and carrier fees. Fares are non-refundable, non-transferrable, non-endorsable, non-upgradable and non-changeable. Travel must only be on flights operated by Hawaiian Airlines. Other restrictions apply. See Fare Rules Terms & Conditions.