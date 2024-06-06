Levitt AMP Hāna Mele series kickoff with Maka Gallinger

The Levitt AMP Hāna Mele Series kicks off Friday, June 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Hāna Farmers Market. The event features an afternoon of live music, arts and culture with Maka Gallinger and students from He Makana Aloha Music Camp.

Maka Gallinger is a celebrated singer-songwriter, recording artist, and performer from Hawaiʻi Island. Known for her unique style, versatility, and powerful voice, she continues to create music that resonates with her audience. Growing up in a musical family, Gallinger discovered her love for music early on and began writing her own songs at the age of 12. She released her debut album, “It’s a Beautiful Life,” in 2010.

Gallinger’s lifestyle fuels her message and music, sharing songs of personal trials, hope, love and faith. She is highlighted for her collaboration with Hāna Arts through He Makana Aloha Music Camp, where she teaches and inspires young musicians.

Friday’s event marks the beginning of a series of 10 concerts as part of the Levitt AMP Hāna Mele Series. The series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits across the country to activate underused outdoor spaces. Their support helps create welcoming and inclusive destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together, fosters belonging, and invigorates community life.

For more information, visit Hāna Arts website or email aloha@hanaarts.com.