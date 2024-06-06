Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization seeking Executive Director

PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (Maui MPO) is accepting applications for its Executive Director position.

The Executive Director is responsible for conducting and administering a multimodal 3-C (cooperative, continuing and comprehensive) Planning Process for the Maui Metropolitan Planning Area.

The Maui MPO is a federally mandated government agency assigned to the County of Maui Department of Transportation, under a partnership between the County and State to facilitate comprehensive planning for federally funded transportation systems on Maui.

Maui MPO collectsdata and develops transportation plans for roadways, as well as pedestrian and bicycle routes, that are eligible for federal funding to repair, maintain and build transportation networks.

The Maui MPO Policy Board appoints the Executive Director, and the position is not permanent or civil service.

Applications for Maui MPO Executive Director can be submitted through Thursday, June 27. More information is available at https://www.MauiCounty.gov/jobs.

The Executive Director position will be open following the retirement, effective Sept. 1, of Pam Eaton, who has been MPO’s Executive Director since 2022.

To review MPO’s programs and plans and to be notified of future opportunities to submit comments on transportation-related projects, visit https://www.mauimpo.org.