Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 07, 2024

June 6, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 03:20 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 10:15 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:34 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:12 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A south-southwest swell will peak Friday. A moderate long period south-southwest swell will build into this weekend, peaking Sunday night into Monday near High Surf Advisory levels. A moderate long period south swell is expected to reach HSA levels late next week. The current small northwest swell continues to decline. However, a reinforcing pulse from the northwest will keep surf elevated into Friday. Wind waves for east facing shores have diminished significantly and will remain small into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments