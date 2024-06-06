Maui Surf Forecast for June 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 03:20 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:15 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:34 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A south-southwest swell will peak Friday. A moderate long period south-southwest swell will build into this weekend, peaking Sunday night into Monday near High Surf Advisory levels. A moderate long period south swell is expected to reach HSA levels late next week. The current small northwest swell continues to decline. However, a reinforcing pulse from the northwest will keep surf elevated into Friday. Wind waves for east facing shores have diminished significantly and will remain small into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.