A 2,000-foot mural of plumeria lei is unveiled at Hawaiʻi State Capitol

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, M.D., speaks at a press conference unveiling the mural on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photo credit: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority/Office of Governor Josh Green

A 2,000-foot mural of a plumeria lei can now be seen encircling the Hawai‘i State Capitol building on O‘ahu. The unveiling of the “He Lei Ho‘okipa” took place on Tuesday, to welcome and honor participants of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC). The mural serves as a visual message of aloha, extending a warm welcome to the 27 Pacific nation delegations of FestPAC.

“The state of Hawai‘i is honored to welcome the 2,200 delegates from throughout the Pacific through this artistic lei representing aloha and unity,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D., who attended the unveiling alongside his wife and First Lady Jaime Kanani. “We hope everyone will participate in the many free cultural and heritage events during FestPAC. Please come out and learn, share and experience all the Pacific has to offer.”

Per Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the He Lei Hoʻokipa underscores the value of hoʻokipa (hospitality) in Hawaiian culture, symbolizing the deep respect and aloha that Hawaiʻi holds for everyone. The plumeria was selected as the main central element of the design as it is found throughout the Pacific, representing the interconnectedness and shared beauty of Pacific cultures.

This ambitious project, led by renowned Native Hawaiian artists Meleanna Aluli Meyer and Solomon Enos, brought together teams of muralists from diverse communities to transform the Capitol’s 10-foot-high wall into a vibrant symbol of welcome.

“This project is what community is all about,” said Meyer. “It is the work of many coming together as more than 100 individuals and families helped to bring our vision to life. We thank HTA and everyone for their support, and look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters from Oceania.”

For more information about the 13th FestPAC, including festival delegations and the event schedule, visit www.festpachawaii.org.