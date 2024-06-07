Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa awards $12K total to scholarship winners this year

Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter 2024 scholarship winners. PC: Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa

Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa (HADK), Gamma Chapter, of an international honorary sorority for women educators, presented $1,000 to 12 recent high-school graduates from Maui public schools. The selection was based on academic excellence, character and service to school and community.

A special luncheon was recently held for the winners and their families at the Nisei Veterans Center. The 2024 scholarship winners from Maui public schools are as follows:

Anica Ancheta: Baldwin High graduate and daughter of Amy and Danny Ancheta. She will attend Caltech.

Carla Mae Agrade: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of Meriam and Carlito Agrade.

Chelsea Kalei Ramos: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of Madelyn and Juvenal Ramos. She will go to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Emi Sado: Maui High School graduate and daughter of Kristina Toshikiyo and Michael Sado. She will attend California Polytechnic State University.

Kalia Hendrickson: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of KC and Erik Hendrickson. She will go to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Maximus Takahata: Maui High School graduate and son of Bernice and Dan Takahata. He will be going to Menlo College.

Mekayla Bandy: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of Mel and Rick Bandy. She will go to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Michella Cabingas: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of Lisa and Michael Cabingas. She will go to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Penelope Tupou: Baldwin High graduate and daughter of Alamoti and Tonga Tupou. She will attend the University of Southern California.

Peyten Tokishi: Maui High School graduate and daughter of Judith and Trevor Tokishi. She will attend San Diego State University.

Shari Peralta: Lahainaluna High graduate and daughter of Marites and Leo Peralta. She will go to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Tara Zamani: Kīhei Charter School graduate and daughter of Sherry and Ardie Zamani. She will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

2024 scholarship winners (l-r): Maximus Takahata, Chelsea Kalei Ramos, Shari Peralta, Carla Mae Agrade, Michella Cabingas, Emi Sado, Peyten Tokishi, Anica Ancheta, Tara Zamani, Kalia Hendrickson, Mekayla Bandy and Penelope Tupou. PC: HADK

The HADK has a mission of improving education and the teaching profession, increasing world understanding through cultural exchanges and making a difference in their communities through volunteer services.

All year round, HADK members organize rummage sales, help at Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) games and gift wrap at The Shops at Wailea to generate the money to help students with their college tuition.