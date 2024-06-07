Maui Food and Dining

Maui-based company announces first Duke’s restaurant on Big Island

June 7, 2024, 1:30 PM HST
From left: Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa; a Duke’s Restaurant mai tai. Photos Courtesy: T S Restaurants/Outrigger

A new restaurant – Duke’s Kona – will debut at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa on the Big Island in late 2025.

T S Restaurants announced plans for the restaurant on Monday; it will mark the Maui-based company’s first venture on the Big Island and its ninth location in Hawai‘i.

Duke’s Kona will occupy a 15,000 square-foot oceanfront space at the 22-acre Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, which recently underwent a $60 million redesign. Local architecture firm WCIT has been commissioned to design the restaurant venue.

“We are excited to open a restaurant on Hawai‘i Island and we are honored to become a part of the Kona community through this partnership with Outrigger,” said T S Restaurants CEO Jackie Reed.

Duke’s Kona will join other Duke’s restaurants in Waikīkī, Kaua‘i, Maui, La Jolla, Huntington Beach and Malibu.

Comments

