Maui wildfire Alternative Debris Removal Program standards approved; deadline to apply June 15

Debris and ash clearing at 100th residential property in Lahaina. (2.14.24) PC: County of Maui

The standards for the County of Maui Alternative Debris Removal Program have been approved by the Maui County Council, and applications for the program are currently being accepted.

The application deadline is June 15, 2024, to sign up for either the Alternative Debris Removal Program or to obtain an approved Right-of-Entry for the Government-Sponsored Consolidated Debris Removal, per adopted standards. The program standards and enrollment forms are available for download at https://www.mauiRecovers.org/alternativeprograms.

Owners whose properties were destroyed by the August 2023 wildfires have two options for debris removal: either the Government-Sponsored Consolidated Debris Removal or the Alternative Debris Removal Program. Under the government-sponsored program, there are no out-of-pocket costs incurred by the property owners, while the alternative program allows property owners to opt out and manage the cleanup with their own licensed contractors.

Private debris removal is conducted at the homeowner’s expense and must meet or exceed the health and safety standards set by local, state and federal agencies. Compliance entails adhering to all legal requirements for disposal, utilizing authorized disposal sites, implementing best management practices for on-site activities, ensuring proper transportation and documentation of debris, conducting soil testing and implementing erosion control measures.

The next step for homeowners intending to clean up under the Alternative Program is to contact a consultant and contractor to develop their Work Plan. The Work Plan must then be submitted to the County within 30 days of acceptance of the application. Then cleanup must be completed 30 days after the acceptance of the Work Plan.

Before applying, homeowners are advised to contact their debris removal consultants to make sure they will be able to complete the work in the allotted time.

To check on the status of an application, call the County of Maui Department of Public Works at 808-270-7845.