New construction haul routes aim to reduce community impact during construction of Kilohana temporary housing

In response to community concerns regarding increased traffic, noise, safety hazards, and dust pollution, the US Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Hawai‘i are implementing alternate construction routes for the temporary housing projects in Lahaina. These changes aim to mitigate the impact on local residents while ensuring the continued progress of these essential housing projects.

The following routes and dates have been established for construction vehicle traffic flow:

May 31 – June 7: Truck traffic enters on Lower Cane Road (State) and Wahikuli Road (USACE); passenger vehicles operated by construction personnel (USACE & State) enter on Wahikuli Road and exit on Fleming Road.

Truck traffic enters on Lower Cane Road (State) and Wahikuli Road (USACE); passenger vehicles operated by construction personnel (USACE & State) enter on Wahikuli Road and exit on Fleming Road. June 7 – until USACE project completion: All truck traffic enters on Upper Cane Road; passenger vehicles operated by construction personnel enter on Wahikuli Road and exit on Fleming Road. When Fleming Road needs to be closed or partially closed due to utilities installation, vehicles will exit on Ainakea Road.

During construction, traffic patterns will fluctuate, but the intent is to maximize use of Upper Cane Road and Fleming Road for entry and exit. Lower Cane Road will be used as needed for emergency services. These changes are designed to greatly improve local traffic conditions, reduce safety hazards on specific routes, and minimize dust spread. To address dust pollution, USACE contractors are employing water trucks and air quality monitors that run continuously.

Col. Eric Swenson, USACE Recovery Field Office commander said, “We have and continue to listen to the community’s concerns related to traffic safety. We are committed to minimizing the impact of our construction activities on daily life. These new traffic routes are part of our effort to ensure the safety and well-being of residents as we complete this vital mission.”

USACE and the State of Hawai‘i remain committed to supporting the community and ensuring that all construction activities are conducted safely and efficiently. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the residents as we work to provide essential temporary housing for wildfire survivors.

