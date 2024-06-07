One more week to apply for Pūlama Kuamoʻo Mentorship Program

Pūlama Kuamoʻo Mentorship Program. PC: Hawaiʻi Conservation Alliance Foundation

A program where students and emerging professionals from Hawai‘i meet and network with established professionals within Hawai‘i’s conservation research and natural resource management community is currently accepting applications for mentors and mentees. The deadline to apply for the mentorship program is Tuesday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. HST.

The 2024 Pūlama Kuamoʻo Mentorship Program, hosted by the Hawaiʻi Conservation Alliance’s Nāhululeihiwakuipapa [Next Generation] Subcommittee, is scheduled to take place at this year’s in-person Hawaiʻi Conservation Conference in Honolulu from July 30 through Aug. 1, 2024.

The program provides the opportunity for emerging professionals to hone their networking skills and to make at a minimum two new academic or professional contacts. For established professionals, it is an opportunity to mentor the next generation of conservationists, managers and educators and to share their own journey in this field. Emerging professionals will benefit from one-on-one interaction with respected professionals in their areas of interest.

The mentorship program aims to make 30 matches of established professionals and emerging professionals. The mentees will be selected from the Conference Student Scholarship Program and the mentors will select their interest during the registration process and circulated recruitment form.

Those interested in being a mentor or mentee can find more information and fill an application online at the hawaiiconservation.org.