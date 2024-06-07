Talk story with Yuki Lei at Upcountry Farmers Market, June 8

Maui County Council vice-chair Yuki Lei sugimura will be at the Upcountry Farmers Market on June 8 from 7 to 11 a.m.

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program this Saturday, June 8, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and share their thoughts on County issues that matter to them. State Rep. Kyle Yamashita will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

The Upcountry Farmers Market is located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani. “The UFM is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” said Sugimura, who serves as Vice-Chair of the Council and holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is also the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market.

For more information please feel free to contact Sugimura’s office 808-270-7939 or emai YukiLei.Sugimura@MauiCounty.us.