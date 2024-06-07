Maui Arts & Entertainment

Upcountry Gallery’s grand opening marks a fresh start in Makawao for artists whose work was lost to fires

June 7, 2024, 10:13 AM HST
Upcountry Gallery, located in Makawao town across from the Rodeo General Store. PC: Patrick Parker

A brand new fine art gallery in Makawao is defining itself as a new beginning for Maui artists who lost their main source of income after the devastating fires destroyed their art and the galleries that hosted them in Lahaina.

“Lahaina was one of the top art destinations in the world, with dozens of galleries showcasing some of the islands most talented artists,” said Patrick Parker, owner of Upcountry Gallery. “But after fires ripped through the artsy town of Lahaina […] many local artists have been struggling to find new galleries to show their artwork.”

Upcountry Gallery opened its doors in Makawao town last week, featuring works from local Maui artists, including Patrick Parker, Kelsi Velden (Pandeia), John and Ann Lindquist (Kaipua), TBM Creations — bound together by a theme of all things ocean-related.

The gallery hosts a grand opening event today, June 7. The event is open to the public. There will be music, pūpū  and spirits available.

Upcountry Gallery is located in the center of Makawao at 3660 Baldwin Avenue, directly across from the Rodeo General Store. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Works can also be viewed on social media @UpcountryGallery.

