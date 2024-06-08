‘Lovely Lee’ by Maui’s Moses Goods III sets June shows at ProArts Playhouse

“Lovely Lee” play, written by Moses Goods. PC: ProArts Playhouse

ProArts Playhouse is hosting a play written by Maui’s own Moses Goods III that chronicles the highs and lows of 1970s life on the outside of convention, based on the true story of one Honolulu Hotel Street prostitute’s harrowing journey. The play will be presented from June 14 through June 23 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. at ProArts Playhouse in Azeka Plaza, South Kīhei.

Lovey Lee, the play’s namesake, was a young queer Hawaiian in the 1970s, a time of reclamation, discovery and pride. In this coming of age story, Lovey finds themself journeying from their safe island home to the invigorating streets of San Francisco to the dark alleys of Hotel Street and back again in their search for place.

ProArts has issued a content warning for the show. “The nature of the story means that this is not a family show. It deals with sensitive and mature themes, explicit language, and references to racism, sexual assault, homophobia, transphobia, and scenes of an adult nature. It may not be suitable for all audiences, especially those who are triggered or uncomfortable with discussions of mental health, identity struggles, and discrimination. Support resources will be listed in the show’s playbill,” stated the theater organization.

The age restriction is 18 and older advised; under 16 will not be admitted. The show uses strobe, flashing lights, fog, and sudden loud noises.

Tickets go for $25 to $40. Fridays are Kama’aina Nights for 10% off. Tickets are available online at ProArtsMaui.littleboxoffice.com.

ProArts also aims to provide up to two complimentary tickets and up to two tickets discounted by 50% to any ProArts-produced show to anyone in need, no questions asked. To obtain a ticket, email info@proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550 and request an “Access for All” ticket.

“Lovely Lee” is written by Moses Goods III, directed by Francis Tau’a, and coproduced with Maui OnStage.

Special Talk Story Q&A with playwright Moses Goods III

Following the performance on Sunday, June 16, playwright Moses Goods III will be holding a talk story and Q&A session for spectators.

Goods III has an extensive history of experience on stages in Hawai‘i and abroad. He has written and performed in “My Name is ‘Ōpūkaha‘ia,” “Duke, Paniolo: Stories and Songs of the Hawaiian Cowboy,” and “Kinolau,” all commissioned and produced by Honolulu Theatre for Youth. He has been invited as a featured storyteller at international festivals such as National Museum of the American Indian. His TV and film credits include “Hawai’i Five-0,” “Inhumans,” “CSI: Hawai’i,” and Jason Momoa’s upcoming “Chief of War.” He currently serves as a board member for the Network of Ensemble Theaters and the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists.