Vocational training program takes place this summer at Kīhei Charter School campus

Students from the first completed class of the Tradewinds Vocational Academy (TVA), operated by the South Maui Learning ʻOhana (SMLO), gather with their instructors to celebrate their successful completion of the training program. Reportedly, each graduate received a job interview from a TVA business supporter. PC: Kīhei Charter School (File photo)

After a successful first round, The Tradewinds Vocational Academy, operated by the South Maui Learning ʻOhana, has announced a vocational training program will take place this summer on the Kīhei Charter School campus. The course will provide the introductory knowledge and skills needed to secure a job in the field of the trades. Topics include safety, hand and power tools, construction math, blueprints, carpentry, electric, plumbing, engineering, job readiness and more.

The class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting June 17. The 12 week course is free for all participants.

Registration is open to individuals who are at least 18 years old. Educational requirements are a high school diploma or G.E.D. High school graduates are encouraged to apply as well as former Maui residents with a desire to return to Maui, and former or current Maui residents who seek a change in their career. The only requirement is the desire to learn.

Students who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion. Furthermore, students will be able to interview with hiring managers at various trade and engineering organizations throughout the island.

The course will be taught by Jerry Isdale as the lead instructor facilitator. Isdale will be assisted in classes co-taught by business members who are actively working in the field, including many of them in the trades, hotels, hospitality companies, businesses and nonprofits. The program seeks to bring students into the workplace for real-life experiences.

Space is limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early. For more information or to request an application, email mstubbs@kiheicharter.org or genezarro@gmail.com.