Hawaiʻi becomes first state to provide palliative care coverage

Hawaiʻi State Hospital. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige. (August 2021)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a new State Plan Amendment (SPA) to cover community palliative care services through Medicaid, making Hawaiʻi the first state in the nation to do so.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. This type of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness, with a goal of improving quality of life for both the patient and the family.

The new approved care was announced by Governor Josh Green, M.D., and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Med-QUEST Division on Monday.

“This will greatly improve the quality of life and health outcomes for thousands of people who face serious medical conditions in our state. Hawaiʻi continues to lead the nation in innovations in health and health care,” stated Gov. Green in the Monday announcement.

The SPA is expected to pave the way for other states that are exploring new ways to pay for interdisciplinary, community palliative care, the governor stated in Monday’s press release.

Although this benefit takes effect immediately, Med-QUEST will actively engage with the many stakeholders/community members who have helped over the years in developing it to work through the details for full implementation.

“Now, fewer people who face serious illness will suffer, because community palliative care is now covered under Medicaid,” said Judy Mohr Peterson, Med-QUEST division administrator.