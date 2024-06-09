Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation injects millions into local tech, manufacturing businesses

Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation allocates millions into local Hawaiʻi programs, including The Maui Cookie Lady, Maui Economic Development Board, Inc., and many others. Courtesy photos.

A state agency attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) has unleashed nearly $6 million in grants across a wide range of Hawaiʻi businesses and programs, organizerst announced on Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), under DBEDT, reports that it allocated funds in three separate grant programs, which are primarily focused on promoting and developing Hawaiʻi’s technology and manufacturing industry.

The Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP) grant, a cornerstone of HTDC’s initiatives, set aside a sum of $1.75 million to bolster Hawaiʻi’s manufacturing sector. The MAP grant provides a reimbursement of up to 20% (capped at $100,000) on eligible expenditures, which include equipment procurement, workforce training, energy efficiency projects and feasibility studies for manufacturing. This strategic investment is designed to elevate the global competitiveness of Hawaiʻi’s manufacturers, equipping them with the resources to excel in today’s dynamic market landscape.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Innovation Research (HSBIR) award program earmarked $2 million to assist businesses that have been recipients of federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants. With its roots tracing back to 1988, Hawaiʻi’s SBIR matching grant program holds the distinction of being the longest-running state-funded SBIR matching program in the United States. This financial support not only fuels technological innovations but also enhances the competitive edge of small businesses, thereby stimulating job growth and fortifying the state’s economy.

HTDC demonstrated its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial skills through the 2024 Accelerator and Small Business Training Program, in which $1.9 million was granted to nine programs following an intensive selection process. The programs are aimed at delivering extensive training and support to local enterprises, initiatives designed to nurture a thriving environment of innovation and entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on enabling Hawaiʻi-based businesses to flourish and prosper.

“Congratulations to awardees of the MAP, SBIR, and Accelerator grants. These grants are set to be the catalysts that propel the awardees’ endeavors, stimulating growth and nurturing innovation within our local sectors,” said Wayne Inouye, interim executive director of HTDC. “The infusion of funding is a pivotal step toward sustainability and prosperity of Hawai‘i’s small businesses.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about HTDC and its grant programs, visit www.htdc.org.

SBIR Awardees

Phase I Company Awards:

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Cloudstone Innovations Inc.*

MorphOptic Inc.*

Pacific Hybreed Inc.*

Simonpietri Enterprises LLC

WaiHome LLC

PacMar Technologies LLC

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.

VisSidus Technologies Inc.

Jun Innovations Inc.

Nalu Scientific LLC

Phase II Company Awards:

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Symbrosia Inc.

Ocean Era Inc.

Experiad LLC

Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Producers Cooperative

MorphOptic Inc.

Ai.Fish LLC

WaiHome LLC

Simonpietri Enterprises LLC

Interstel Technologies Inc.*

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.

Nalu Scientific LLC

H NU Photonics LLC

Hawaii Fish Company Inc.

PacMar Technologies LLC

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Phase III Company Awards:

Referentia Systems Inc.

Advanced Silicon Carbide Materials LLC*

*First-time SBIR companies

MAP Grant Awardees

COHI Inc.

Mahalo Brewing Co. LLC (DBA Mahalo Aleworks)*

Kealopiko Inc.*

Aumakua Holdings Inc.

Gypsy Juice LLC (DBA Maui Juice Co.)*

Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC

The Maui Cookie Lady*

Maui Beverage Company LLC *

British Hawaiian Industries Ltd.

Hanalei Spirits Distillery Corp.*

Kauai Fine Woodworking LLC*

Koko Kai Foods LLC*

Liko Lehua LLC*

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts

Hawaiian Agricultural Products LLC (DBA Hawaiian Shochu Company)*

Tradition Coffee Roasters*

Tea Hawaii & Company*

Manoa Honey Company LLC*

Lonohana Estate Chocolate*

Pop Culture Artisan Pops LLC*

Pawniolo Pets*

Omao Labs LLC (DBA Kauai Hemp Company)*

Rusty’s Hawaiian Coffee LLC

MXCAL LLC (DBA Raiz Tortillas)*

Oishii Family Restaurant LLC*

Punahele Provisions PBC*

Gourmet Barn LLC*

SKY Kombucha LLC*

Lanikai Mochi*

Small Kine Farm

Manu Brewing LLC*

Kakilepo LLC*

Aloha Edibles Inc.

Lubrco LLC*

Normal Corporation*

Ba-Le Inc. (DBA La Tour Bakehouse)

HNK Inc. (DBA Koha Foods)*

Diamond Bakery Company Ltd.

Hawaiian King Candies LLC

Big Island Coffee Roasters*

Paniolo Hardwoods LLC*

Purdyco International Ltd.*

FCH Enterprises Inc.

Hawaii Candy Factory LLC*

Edward Enterprises Inc.

Samurai Inc.*

Koloa Rum Company

Advanced Silicon Carbide Materials LLC

Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii LLC

Okuhara Foods Inc.

Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Producers Cooperative

Waiakea Bottling Inc.

Verde Restaurant LLC*

Nippon Food Takeout & Catering Inc.*

PD Technologies LLC*

Simonpietri Enterprises LLC*

Kauai Island Brewing Company

Honolulu Beerworks LLC

Manulele Distillers LLC

Dana Labels Inc.

Lanikai Brewing Company LLC

Hawaii Beverage Manufacturing Company*

*First-time MAP companies

Accelerator and Small Business Training Awardees

Mana Up Labs LLC

Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB)*

Blue Startups

XLR8HI

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii*

Decisive Point

Impact Hub

Purple Mai‘a (Ka Maka ʻĪnana)*

Purple Mai‘a (Hawaiʻi FoundHer)

*First-time Accelerator and Small Business Training companies