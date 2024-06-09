Hyatt Regency Maui extends Nashville Nights through summer season

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort hosts Nashville Nights monthly songwriter’s series. PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

Six of Nashville’s talented artists will bring a touch of southern charm to Maui’s tropical paradise this summer, with shows planned each month at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa through September 2024.

Gracee Shriver, a standout contestant from Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice,” and multi-talented Nashville musician Noel Bisesti kicked off the series at the inaugural show on April 27, and the chart-topping Jenny Tolman took to the stage in May.

The summer lineup includes performances by:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maggie Rose (June 15) — Acclaimed for her passionate individualism and a sound that spans rock, soul, Americana, folk, and funk, Maggie Rose has been hailed by Rolling Stone as a “star” and by NPR Music as a “multi-genre powerhouse.”

Maggie Baugh (July 13) — Maggie Baugh is a fiddling prodigy who has shared the stage with Charlie Daniels. Her hit singles “Think About Me” and “Drinking to the Broken Hearts” have earned her over 30 million views on TikTok and a spot in Spotify’s Million+ Club. Her debut album “Dear Me” reached No. 19 on the iTunes Country Album Charts.

Eric Paslay (Aug. 10) — A platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, Eric Paslay has celebrated five No. 1 hits and numerous songwriter award nominations. His powerful performances and hit songs, including “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” have made him a standout in the country music scene.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Love and Theft (Sept. 28) — This country duo is known for their contemporary hits like “Runaway” and “Angel Eyes,” as well as the heartfelt “Whiskey on My Breath.” With over a million social media followers, they’ve graced stages from “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to Charlie Daniels’ final tour and even inspired new music for Taylor Swift.

As part of the Nashville Nights series, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is offering a special promotion for attendees. Guests can enjoy 20% off their stay along with daily breakfast buffet for two people by taking advantage of the “Book Now & Save 20%” offer, available on the resort’s website.

For concert tickets, visit https://bit.ly/NashvilleNightsMaui.