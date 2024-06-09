Spend $200 in Queen Kaʻahumanu in June, get $25 credit for FAM Hawaiʻi

Father’s Day promotion flyer. PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

A special Father’s Day deal has been announced by the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. From June 1 to June 30, shoppers who submit $200 or more in receipts from the Center’s retailers will receive a $25 gift certificate to FAM Hawaiʻi.

“We’re excited to extend this opportunity to our shoppers to celebrate Father’s Day,” said Kauwela Bisquera, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center general manager. “This offer allows you to treat dad to something special from our retailers along with shopping FAM Hawaiʻi’s extensive collection of shirts, shorts, accessories, and more.”

To take advantage of this promotion, complete the Gift with Purchase Submission Form. Once you’ve submitted your receipts, expect a confirmation email within one to two business days notifying that your gift certificate is ready for pickup at FAM Hawaiʻi’s store location in Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, announced the shopping Center on Thursday.

Note that purchases must be made between June 1 and June 30 and exclude all service providers, Foodland, and markets. This offer is limited to one gift certificate per person, while supplies last.