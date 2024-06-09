Survey: Over half of veterans are unaware of their housing, remodeling benefits

Veterans tablet. PC: AARP

US military veterans and active-duty service members might be missing free financial aid to modify their homes.

According to a recent AARP survey, more than half (60%) of veterans ages 45 and older are unaware that the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers grant funding to modify their homes. Nearly a quarter (24%) of veterans need financial assistance to make home modifications to continue living in their homes safely and independently, reported AARP.

AARP’s Veterans Home Modification Benefits Guide helps veterans and service members connect with adapted housing grants from the VA to buy, build or modify a home to meet their long-term needs. These grants can provide eligible veterans with up to $117,000 to pay for renovations such as adding grab bars in bathrooms, installing ramps or widening doorways to accommodate a wheelchair or walker.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Now more than ever, veterans need help accessing the housing benefits they earned serving our country,” said AARP Hawaiʻi State Director Kealiʻi Lopez. “This tool simplifies the application process and helps veterans access critical financial support to help them live independently in their homes for as long as they can.”

AARP’s Veterans Home Modification Benefits guide provides veterans, military families and

their caregivers with detailed information on:

Eligibility requirements and how to apply for the VA’s home modification grants and related programs.

How to identify necessary home modifications to meet current and future care needs.

How to get help from certified veterans’ representatives who are experience and knowledgeable of the VA’s benefit process.

Other key takeaways from the AARP survey include:

A majority (91%) of veterans 45+ say it is important for them to stay in their homes if they need long-term care.

Over three in four (77%) veterans ages 45+ surveyed are not familiar with the VA’s adaptive housing grants for disabled veterans.

Nearly half (46%) of veterans ages 45+ need bathroom modifications to age in place or provide care for a loved one at home.

Current veteran caregivers ages 45+ report an even higher need for bathroom modifications (55%) to continue providing care.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

View the full survey results and methodology here.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing and home modification grant programs, visit AARP.org/VetsHomeBenefits or download the guide here.

For more information on AARP’s resources for veteran and military caregivers: