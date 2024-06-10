Complimentary cultural activities at Wonderful World of Aloha at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

PC: Oni Foundation.

Oni Foundation Inc. is offering complimentary dance, craft, and music classes through June 17, 2024 at their new Wonderful World of Aloha cultural dance and activity center at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

Oni Foundation Inc. was founded by Keoni Manuel and David Whitney of ʻAumakua Productions and Hot Lava DanceFit Studios to perpetuate the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi, and to encourage keiki and adults to participate in the dances and music of the islands’ diverse peoples.

Current offerings include hula basics, Tahitian dance, Filipino dance, as well as crafts like ti leaf braiding, kukui nut bracelets, wood carving, and lauhala weaving. Music lessons are also offered in Korean and Tahitian drumming, and ʻukulele basics.

David Whitney, Project Leader for the Wonderful World of Aloha center explains, “We’re presenting a one-of-a-kind experience of the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi from our crafts, music and dance lessons, to our tryptic of costume galleries tracing the history and migrations to Hawaiʻi.”

“We’ll be adding more cultural classes and expanding our activities in the near future,” said Keoni Manuel, Kumu and President of Oni Foundation. “As we hui with community members and other organizations, we hope to become a hub of cultural experience for kamaʻāina and visitors.”

Wonderful World of Aloha invites the community to join them on Sunday, June 23rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wonderful World of Aloha for their grand opening and an evening of music and dance at Maui’s newest cultural experience.

“We’re excited to have more cultural activities and opportunities for our kamaʻāina at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Wonderful World of Aloha will enhance the experience for our visitors and we look forward to the energy they will bring to our community.”

Visit their website at onifoundation.org/activities for more information and to book classes. Drop-ins are welcome. Use the promo code “aloha” to book their complimentary classes.