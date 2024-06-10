Lahaina Town South Neighborhood Planning Workshop scheduled this Saturday

Screenshot of the “Ola Lahaina” page for the online version of the Lahaina Recovery Neighborhood Planning Workshop.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery and County Department of Planning will hold the Lahaina Town South Neighborhood Planning Workshop for residents of the area from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Lahainaluna High School cafeteria, located at 980 Lahainaluna Road.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Snacks and children’s activities will be provided. Due to limited parking, carpooling is strongly recommended. Parking close to the venue will be reserved for those requiring mobility assistance.

The Lahaina Town South workshop covers the area south of Lahainaluna Road and primarily makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway, including Puʻunoa “Shark Pit” and Puamana.

The workshop is an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts on topics specific to the area with county staff. Also, the session will help ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood and that the County is aware of community preferences and incorporates them into the recovery plan.

Language interpreters for Ilocano, Spanish and Tongan will be available by request. Requests must be made by 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13. To request an interpreter, email fema-dr4724-interpreter-request@fema.dhs.gov or text 510-316-3643.

This will be the County’s fourth of five neighborhood planning workshops. Previous workshops were held for residents of the Kelawea Mauka, Wahikuli and Lahaina Town North neighborhoods. The final workshop on June 29 will cover the Historic and Business Districts.

For questions, email olalahaina@mauicounty.gov or call the County Department of Planning Long Range Division at 808-270-7214.