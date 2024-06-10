L&L Hawaiian Barbecue continues East Coast expansion with new Annandale, VA location

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue newest franchise in Annandale, VA opened in April 2024. PC: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a leader in the growing popularity of Hawaiian-style cuisine, has announced its latest restaurant opening in Annandale, Virginia. This marks the ninth L&L location on the East Coast, further advancing the company’s expansion goals for 2024. The iconic Hawaiian “Plate Lunch” franchise currently has 230 locations throughout the US and Japan.

Located at 4363 John Marr Drive, the spacious 5,000 square-foot restaurant celebrated its grand opening on April 12.

Franchise owner Mike Wu is a fourth-generation restaurateur. “Opening in Annandale is particularly meaningful to me, as it’s my hometown,” Wu said. “It’s been heartwarming to meet guests who share their stories of Hawaiʻi and express their excitement about having a taste of the islands right here in Virginia.”

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations on the East Coast. PC: via screenshot from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue website

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to expand further with an additional franchise location slated to open in North Carolina later this year.

“The feedback from our patrons has been positive, confirming our belief in a demand for Hawaiian cuisine across the East Coast,” said Josie Akana, vice president of franchising at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

L&L’s Lahaina location was destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. It has four other locations on Maui including Honokōwai, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului, Dairy Road in Kahului and Piʻikea Ave. in Kīhei.

Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam, both immigrants from China, acquired L&L in 1976. Together, they grew the business and it became a popular by serving fresh plate lunches in generous portions and affordable prices. In 1999, the co-founders introduced the L&L brand of Hawaiian plate lunches to the continental United States and rebranded the franchise to what it is known today as L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.