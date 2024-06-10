Maui Boys & Girls Club transforms in time for keiki summer programs with help from Hilton Grand Vacations

Maui Boys & Girls Club Transforms in time for Keiki Summer Programs. PC: Hilton Grand Vacations

More than 20 Hilton Grand Vacations team members paired up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to clean the lounge, repaint basketball courts, tend to the garden and tidy spaces at the Central Clubhouse in Kahului as the program prepares to welcome keiki back for its upcoming summer programs.

The support for the Boys & Girls Club of Maui is part of HGV Serves, Hilton Grand Vacations’ commitment to giving back to the community. The program helps nonprofits in youth development, disaster relief, veterans and sustainability across the state.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui is: “To inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential to become productive, responsible and caring citizens.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui provides supportive relationships, expectations, opportunities and recognition. The organization promotes social and emotional youth development through evidence based activities. Core programs teach youth the skills they need to cope with the adversities and negative influences whether it be housing and food insecurities, peer pressure or not having adequate support and supervision.

















