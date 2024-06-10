Maui Surf Forecast for June 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 2-4 South Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:02 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:47 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 04:12 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:44 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period south-southwest (200 degrees) swell moving through will continue to generate advisory-level surf through tonight as it trends down tonight. Surf will drop below advisory levels Tuesday. A similar long- period south swell is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. Surf along north- facing shores will remain up slightly through the first half of the week as small north to north- northwest pulses move through. A return of summertime conditions is expected along north facing shores later in the week. Small choppy surf along east facing shores will persist for the next couple of days and then will trend up later in the week as the trades become more established locally and upstream across the eastern Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.