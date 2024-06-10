Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation awards $30,000 to 30 Maui students

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation (RAMCF) awarded academic scholarships to 30 students from Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi who are now pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the US. Individual photos courtesy of 2024 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 30 students from Maui County. These scholarships are part of RAMCF’s ongoing commitment to support the educational pursuits of Maui’s youth, fostering the next generation of leaders and professionals.

“Investing in the education of our youth is one of the most important contributions we can make to our community,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “We are proud to support their academic journeys and look forward to seeing their future successes.”

This year’s recipients include a mix of past and new scholars, each demonstrating exceptional academic achievements, community involvement, and a dedication to their future careers.

Past Recipients:

Taliah Jahnay Cabatu, Chapman University

Chapman University Bianca Haugg and Kiana Haugg , Loyola Marymount University

, Loyola Marymount University Jazmyne Faith Viloria and Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Kalea Acevedo , University of Nevada Las Vegas

, University of Nevada Las Vegas Liam Chadli , Grand Canyon University

, Grand Canyon University Kaydence Lilio , Creighton University

, Creighton University Jadynne Zane, University of Southern California

New Recipients:

Jazmine Abarratigue , Anica Ancheta, Jonah De Shong and Penelope Tupou of Baldwin High School;

, and of Baldwin High School; Carla Mae Agrade and Chelsea Kalei Ramos of Lahainaluna High School;

and of Lahainaluna High School; Luka Boote and Arshayah Marshall Maui Preparatory Academy;

and Maui Preparatory Academy; John Rick Bumanglag , Krishelle Sim, Shayna Villon, Sienna Jolie Racoma, Jacelyn Yun, and Zoe Zane Maui High School;

, and Maui High School; Georgia Eyerman and Tara Zamani of Kīhei Charter High School;

and of Kīhei Charter High School; John Kaahui of Seabury Hall;

of Seabury Hall; Caroline Sloper of Kamehameha Schools of Maui; and

of Kamehameha Schools of Maui; and Aliyah Soto of Hawaii Technology Academy.

In addition to the general scholarships, RAM presented the inaugural “Allen Constantino” Scholarship to five exemplary students. Named in memory of Allen Constantino, a beloved RAM member who tragically passed away in the August 2023 wildfires, this scholarship recognizes students who embody the spirit of perseverance and community service that Allen stood for. The recipients of the Allen Constantino Scholarship are:

Luka Boote

Jazmine Abarratigue

John Kaahui

Liam Chadli

Zoe Zane

Established in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship is funded through events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event, and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. To date, the program has awarded $914,000 in scholarships to Maui County students.