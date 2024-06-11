EIS preparation notice issued for Mākena Mauka development, with 850 to 900 homes

A map included in an environmental impact statement notice filed June 8 shows plans for the Mākena Mauka development, with 850 to 900 homes, in South Maui. Public comments are due July 8. PC: Screen grab from EIS preparation notice

Public comments are due July 8 for an environmental impact statement preparation notice for Mākena Mauka, a proposed 1,041-acre, master-planned residential community located within the Mākena Golf & Beach Club in South Maui.

Preliminary plans call for building 850 to 900 residential units, including 94 to 100 onsite workforce housing units mauka of Mākena Alanui Road. Approximately 473 acres are planned for residential development.

“Mākena Mauka will include a community gathering place, hiking trails, programs to support connectivity, walking, bicycling and golf cart paths, beach parking areas for the public, areas reserved for conservation/open space and areas reserved for public beach access,” the environmental notice says. “Access to the project area will be provided from Mākena Alanui Road with an internal roadway network connecting to the individual communities within the land plan. Improvements to existing internal roadways, as well as within the project area to the County-owned and maintained Mākena Alanui Road, are anticipated as part of the proposed project, as well as the incorporation of walking, bicycling and golf cart paths.

The 30-day public review and comment notice is in the June 8 issue of The Environmental Notice, published by the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. Members of the community and stakeholders are invited to provide their input.

The Maui Planning Commission is the accepting authority and approving agency. Comments can be submitted at www.makenapermitting.com. A public scoping meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 1 at the Malcom Center, 1305 N. Holopono St. No. 5, Kīhei.

Required permits will include a special management area permit from the Maui Planning Commission. Also, for a second phase of the project, the developer will seek land use entitlements, including a state Land Use Commission District Boundary Amendment for rural reclassification, a community plan amendment and a change of zoning.

In January 2009, the Maui County Council rezoned 603 acres of Mākena for apartment, community business, resort commercial, hotel, park, golf course and residential uses. About 575 of those acres are within the Mākena Mauka project area.

Except for golf course facilities and buildings, Mākena Mauka has no domestic water service, according to the notice. The Department of Water Supply has a 1.5-million-gallon water tank mauka of Mākena Alanui Drive. The tank gets its water from the department’s Central Maui water system from a 20-inch transmission pipeline on Mākena Alanui Road.

A preliminary engineering and drainage report will be done as part of the environmental review process to assess water needs for the proposed development. The report will identify water source alternatives, including possible well development and a reverse osmosis facility. It will also determine water demand for domestic, irrigation, fire protection and other use.

The privately owned and maintained Mākena Wastewater Reclamation Facility treats wastewater in the area, but there’s no wastewater treatment currently available, except at the existing golf course.

The project applicant is AREG AC Makena Propco LLC, doing business as Mākena Golf & Beach Club Owners.

According to an announcement from the project developer, Mākena Mauka is a planned residential community that “integrates two existing 18-hole golf courses while balancing residential and resort elements.”

“The development aims to preserve open spaces and natural environments, offering a lower density alternative compared to previous proposals for the area,” the announcement says.

Key features include:

Housing options ranging from market-rate homes and residential workforce housing to rural and single-family lots, as well as multifamily residential units, with the majority achieving certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Ongoing consultation with a Community Advisory Group made up of local homeowners and a Cultural Focus Group of Makena descendants.

Plans include a community gathering place, connectivity programs and conservation/open space areas.

Full compliance with the State Historic Preservation process and stewardship of natural and cultural resources by the ‘Ōiwi Resources & Stewardship Department.

Commitment to maintaining public shoreline access.

The developer of Mākena Mauka says: The project is “dedicated to creating a harmonious community that respects Maui’s unique cultural and natural heritage. Our commitment to sustainable development, historic preservation and community involvement guides every step of our planning process.”

For more information, visit www.makenapermitting.com.