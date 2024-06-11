Hāna metals and electronics recycling event, June 21 and 22 

Hana Metals recycling. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announces a metals and electronics recycling collection event will be held in Hāna on June 21 and 22.

The event will be at the Hāna Recycling Center across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event may end earlier on June 22 if bins are full due to limited hauling capacity. Event staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

Items accepted include electronics, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters, auto batteries, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal. Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids. Electronics and e-waste that will be accepted include televisions, computers, printers and monitors.

For more information about recycling events, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102. For more information about metals recycling,call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information about electronics recycling, call E-Cycling Maui at 808-280-6460.

More information about the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division of the Department of Environmental Management is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/742.