Ten Students Receive 2024 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship

Top row (l to r): Alyssa Pong (Mililani High School), Anica Ancheta (H.P. Baldwin High School), Emily Hegrenes (Lahainaluna High School), Kielyn Guzman (Maui High School), and Kylie Lucas (Pearl City High School). Bottom row (l to r): Madison Strand (King Kekaulike High School), Maia Payne (Kalaheo High School), Mailani Higa (Aiea High School), Tara Zamani (Kīhei Charter High School), and Stephanie Lee (Kalani High School). Courtesy photos.

A total of 10 Hawaiʻi students have received the 2024 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship. Recipients are: Alyssa Pong (Mililani High School), Anica Ancheta (HP Baldwin High School), Emily Hegrenes (Lahainaluna High School), Kielyn Guzman (Maui High School), Kylie Lucas (Pearl City High School), Madison Strand (King Kekaulike High School), Maia Payne (Kalaheo High School), Mailani Higa (Aiea High School), Tara Zamani (Kīhei Charter High School), and Stephanie Lee (Kalani High School).

This scholarship is open to graduating seniors of all high schools in Hawaiʻi who will be attending an accredited college or university to pursue a discipline related to the life sciences. To date, more than $175,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Hawaiʻi students.

Alan Takemoto, Bayer Hawaiʻi Community Affairs, shared about the company’s scholarship program: “At Bayer, we believe that investing in young people’s education is crucial for the future of science and more importantly, the future of our communities. The caliber of the applications we received for this year’s scholarship program was exceptional, and we urge these outstanding students to maintain their passion and dedication throughout their educational journey.“

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship program, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/education.