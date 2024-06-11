Virtual community meeting on Waiʻale Road extension, June 20

File photo by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Department of Public Works will hold a virtual community meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed extension of Waiʻale Road from East Waikō Road southward to Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Registration is required to attend the meeting, which will include information about the project and the opportunity to offer comments. Feedback from the meeting will be considered in further project planning and implementation.

The County is proposing the Waiʻale Road extension to support regional transportation needs and future land uses in the Waikapū region.

The proposed project will help improve traffic flow and safety by:

Improving safety and mobility for non-motorized users, such as bicyclists and pedestrians, by including shoulder bikeways, pedestrian sidewalks and a shared-use path.

Providing an alternate route in and around the urban areas of Kahului and Wailuku, as well as connections to South and West Maui, which would further assist in enhancing safety and emergency response.

Reducing traffic-related impacts, such as work commute times and localized air or noise pollution for neighboring properties.

Improving local access to areas planned for affordable housing.

Providing infrastructure to facilitate regional critical utility service to planned neighboring residential, commercial and industrial users.

To register for the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/WaialeRd or scan the QR code below.

Once registered, participants will be sent an email containing the meeting link through the Zoom platform. Those needing special accommodations for the meeting may call 808-270-7745.