Zenshin Daiko returns to the MACC this Saturday, June 15 for the 25th Annual Taiko Festival

Zenshin Daiko returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center this Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at the Castle Theater. The 25th Annual Taiko Festival Concert will be a celebration of outstanding musicianship played with upbeat fun and boundless heart.

Zenshin Daiko is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to teaching taiko to children and sharing it with the community. Since forming in 1999, Zenshin Daiko has performed in more than 1,100 cultural and community events all over Maui, the neighbor islands as well as in California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Japan.

This milestone concert will feature On Ensemble from Los Angeles and Kenny Endo from Oʻahu. Zenshin Daiko will have nearly 50 members performing some of their favorite pieces and collaborating with these special guests.

Established in 2002 On Ensemble is a respected ensemble in the taiko world. Led by childhood friends Shoji Kameda and Masato (Maz) Baba, they are recognized for infusing the powerful rhythms of taiko with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and rock to central Asian overtone singing. They will be joined by Kenny Endo who is at the vanguard of the taiko genre, a consummate artist, blending Japanese taiko with rhythms influenced from around the world into original melodies and improvisation.

The MACC will be collecting non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. The need continues so please give generously. Or donate directly HERE. Drop-off locations will be at the MACC’s main gates.

Tickets are $26 (for adults); $13 (for kids 12 & under)plus applicable fees. Click for tickets.

Sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. For ticketing inquiries only, email the Box Office. It is recommended that the print-at-home (or viewable on mobile devices) option is selected to minimize traffic and delays entering the venue night-of-show. The Box Office windows will open at 3 p.m. day of show for will call pickup and sales of any remaining tickets.

Click here to visit the Zenshin Daiko site for more information.