Jazz Maui Jazz Camp opens sign-ups for summer clinics

A series of clinics conducted by professional jazz musicians is slated to take place next month on Maui. It is designed for aspiring jazz vocalists and musicians of all ages and experience.

The clinics focus on instrument and vocal-specific jazz techniques, performance practice and jazz improvisations, often in hands-on settings. Sessions are two hours and cost a suggested donation of $10. Scholarships are available. Walk-ins are welcome.

Jazz Camp by Jazz Maui runs from July 1 through July 11 at Backlit Buddha Studios, located at 395 Dairy Road, Ste. M in Kahului.

The Jazz Camp will include New York-based trumpeter Tadashi “Jack” Thomas, who hails from Haʻikū and attended King Kekaulike High School. Thomas is bringing his professional colleagues to Maui for the camp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jazz Camp’s clinicians include: members of the Tadashi Thomas Quartet, New York City’s finest young jazz musicians; leading figures of Maui’s jazz scene that have toured and taught internationally such as drummer Paul Marchetti, saxophonist John Zangrano, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, trumpeter Paul January, and bassist Ian Sheridan; and, Sheryl Renee and Victor Fields, two outstanding vocalists that have performed and recorded worldwide.

For some sessions, instruments are provided; for others, attendees should bring their own. Most sessions take place in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

To sign up, go to www.JazzMaui.org.

Schedule of clinics

Monday, July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. — “Young Lions”

Four of New York City’s finest young jazz musicians: Tadashi Thomas, trumpet; Caelan Carderro, piano; Aron Caceres, bass; and, Julian Miltenberger, drums, discuss their lives in jazz and offer valuable insight into the process of learning and performing jazz. These “young lions” are on Maui direct from New York where they are active in the jazz scene. Julliard, Berklee School of Music, SUNY Purchase, and the New School for Jazz are alma maters for this group of master musicians.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Vocals with Sheryl Renee

This clinic will focus on vocal warmups, vocal flavor and technique, engaging the audience, learning lyrics, and studio vocals vs. live performance. Known as “The Lady with The Golden Voice,” the versatile and dynamic Sheryl Renee can be heard on hundreds of recordings and commercials. Over a lifetime in the entertainment industry, she moves effortlessly between music genres, artistic avenues, and entrepreneurial pursuits. One of her greatest joys is nurturing others’ talents.

Wednesday, July 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Drumming with Paul Marchetti

Marchetti will lead a discussion of jazz drumming techniques, including styles, interaction, time-keeping, and soloing. Well-known on Maui, Marchetti has performed and recorded with artists such as Mick Fleetwood, Eric Marienthal, Walter Becker, Michael McDonald, Michael Buble and many more. Marchetti has appeared on national and local television shows and recorded and toured with an international list of artists.

Monday, July 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. — Sax with John Zangrando

Bring your instrument for this clinic that will focus on saxophone equipment including mouthpieces and reeds, developing unity with the instrument, and listening/hearing. John Zangrando has been one of the busiest sax players on Maui for decades. He has played or recorded with George Benson, John Mayall, Michael McDonald, Dionne Warwick, and Gladys Knight. He has also played with Dr. Lonnie Smith, Danny Gottlieb and Mark Egan of Elements and was musical director for singer Jon Hendricks for his Hawaiʻi tour.

Monday, July 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Jazz Improvisation with Jeff Hellmer

Bring your instrument for a hands-on experience for this discussion of the language of jazz improvisation for all instruments and vocalists. Jeff Hellmer, jazz pianist, enjoyed a long career as a distinguished teaching professor and director of Jazz Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. He has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and the Far East.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Trumpet with Paul January

Bring your instrument for this clinic that will focus on jazz techniques, including articulation, breathing, range, and approaches to improvisation. A mainstay on the Maui jazz scene, multi-instrumentalist Paul January played for decades on the Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Las Vegas scenes, working with some of the biggest names in the music business.

Wednesday, July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Be on Bass with Ian Sheridan

Ian Sheridan leads a discussion of the essential elements of bass playing, including the role of the bass, creating bass lines, rhythm, and soloing. Sheridan is a professional bassist, producer, and mixing engineer. His over 20-year career as a performer includes working with Grammy winner Jason Mraz.

Thursday, July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Jazz Vocals with Victor Fields

Victor Fields will share experiences from his illustrious career, as well as discuss vocal techniques, phrasing, and diction. Called “one of the most dynamic and versatile jazz singers today” by Chicago Jazz Magazine, Fields is a Bay Area Billboard-charted artist in both contemporary jazz and R&B. This clinic precedes his Maui ProArts Playhouse performance on Saturday, July 13.